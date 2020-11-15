SUCCESS Project to offer online purse auction to help low-income families

The SUCCESS Project is launching its first online event to help support low-income families. It’s “Purses for a Purpose” online auction opens Nov. 17 and will offer bidding on one purse per day Monday through Friday through Dec. 18. For more information, visit https://www.32auctions.com/pursesforapurpose. Here are the details provided:

“Purses for A Purpose” Online Auction Offers Great Deals for A Great Cause Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

The new fundraising campaign created to support The SUCCESS Project’s community programs opens November 17 with a variety of designer handbags up for grabs, exclusive VIP bidding opportunities, and the chance for all registered participants to win “mystery gifts” throughout the event.

Purses 2020: Some of the distinctive handbags that will be available during The SUCCESS Project’s Purses for A Purpose Online Holiday Auction Campaign. The event runs November 17 through December 18 and offers brand new designer handbags by Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and Vera Bradley with opportunities for exclusive VIP Bidding and the chance to win “mystery gifts.” There is no cost to register for standard bidding; VIP Bidding is $28 per person. Proceeds each week will be designated for a different program or service provided by The SUCCESS Project services for low-income families.



[Havre de Grace, MD] November 10, 2020—Savvy online shoppers can get deals on designer handbags while supporting the work of a local non-profit when they register to participate in The SUCCESS Project’s new Purses for A Purpose Online Holiday Auction. The campaign runs November 17 through December 18 with one high-end purse by Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade or Vera Bradley offered for auction each day, Monday through Friday. Opening bids will vary by item with proceeds every week designated to support one of the services or programs The SUCCESS Project provides for low-income families, such as holiday toys and food baskets, winter coats, the community pantry, after school care and adult education classes. Participants must sign up on the auction website in order to bid. There is no cost for Standard Bidding; VIP Bidding passes are available for $28 and give participants the opportunity to preview and purchase handbags before they are available to others. Registration is now open for both Standard Bidding and VIP bidding options.

How It Works

Each weekday during the campaign, registered bidders can log onto the auction websites to see which brand new designer handbag is available. Bidding will begin at 8:00 am and close at 6:00 pm and must be made in even dollar amounts. On Mondays, VIP Bidding participants will be able to view all purses to be auctioned that week before other buyers can bid and will have the option to purchase items immediately. They will also receive a thank you gift for registering. All winners will be sent a PayPal invoice at the close of bidding each day; once payment is received handbags will be shipped via FedEx the next business day.

Besides the fun and excitement of bidding, registered Purses for A Purpose participants will be entered into weekly Mystery Gift Raffles for a chance to win prizes such as branded luggage tags, umbrellas, lanyards, water bottles and more. Additional raffle tickets are available for $7. Winners will be notified via email. Prizes will be shipped via USPS to the address used at auction registration.

Executive Director of The SUCCESS Project Nicki Biggs says, “We are thrilled to launch Purses for A Purpose, our very first online event! As we tell our clients, there is opportunity in every adversity and the challenges of 2020 have been our opportunity to find new ways to connect with clients and explore alternative methods to achieve our mission. We hope this campaign will generate much-needed support for our programs as well as introduce The SUCCESS Project to an even wider audience; with the added benefits of providing a safe and affordable way to get bargains on holiday gifts while helping those in need.”

For more information about The SUCCESS Project visit www.theupwardclimb.org and follow The SUCCESS Project on Facebook and Twitter.

About The SUCCESS Project

The “SUCCESS” in The SUCCESS Project stands for “Supporting the Upward Climb to Continued Economic Self-Sufficiency.” The mission of the non-profit is to provide at-risk youth and low-income adults with services that teach life skills and encourage personal economic independence. The program is free and provides case management and referral services in the following areas: education, job training, employment opportunities, health care, financial education, credit counseling, home ownership, career advancement, transportation, life skills and entrepreneurship.