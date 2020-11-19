The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region raises more than $156,000 during virtual gala

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region hosted its 16th annual gala virtually this year with a “Let’s Get Wild” theme that netted more than $156,000. Here are the details provided:

The Arc NCR Raises Record $156,000 at Virtual “Let’s Get Wild” Gala

Michael MacPherson, president of Freedom Federal Credit Union and Shawn Kros, The Arc NCR’s Chief Executive, pose for a photo before launching the “Let’s Get Wild” virtual fundraiser the evening of Friday, October 30

ABERDEEN, Md. (November 11, 2020)—The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region (The Arc NCR) announced today it netted more than $156,000 from its 16th annual After d’Arc Gala, “Let’s Get Wild” on Friday, October 30, 2020. While this year’s gala was presented differently due to COVID-19, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year raised record funds to support its mission to empower people with differing abilities to live, work and thrive in Harford and Cecil Counties.

From the comfort of their own homes, guests enjoyed a “wild” theme, complete with playful stuffed safari animals and jungle backdrops, an inspiring program, silent auction, as well as the option to dine on gourmet cuisine provided by Water’s Edge Events Center. In exchange for dinner, those who simply wished to enjoy the evening’s program were provided three tickets to the gala’s jewelry raffle sponsored by Saxon’s Diamond Centers. The first-place prize of an 18-carat white gold necklace, complete with a 1-carat Lorelei diamond, went to Debbie Humphreys of Bel Air. The second-place prize, a $1,000 shopping spree at Saxon’s, was won by Adam Simons of Baltimore.

The Arc NCR’s annual “Fund the Need” campaign raised $26,825 earmarked to support its Family Support Services (FSS) program, which serves as a critically important resource for families in Harford and Cecil Counties. FSS offers informational workshops and training, support groups, referrals, and advocacy – all at no cost to participants – to give local families the resources they need to live, work and thrive over “the arc” of their lifetime.

“We are absolutely ‘wild’ over the support we received at this year’s gala,” says Shawn Kros, chief executive of The Arc NCR. “It was truly beautiful to see such an outpouring of love and support of our vital programs and services for people with differing abilities in the community. While delivering our gala virtually came with its fair share of challenges and needed adjustments, I am so unbelievably proud of our team for rising to the occasion!”

The Arc NCR thanks this year’s title sponsor Freedom Federal Credit Union; jewelry sponsor Saxon’s Diamond Centers; presenting sponsors Aberdeen Rotary Club, Harford Mutual Insurance Group and Water’s Edge Events Center; fund the need sponsor Bravura Information Technology Systems; premier sponsor M&T Bank; website sponsor WebIXI; and ambassador sponsors BGE, Bottcher America Corporation, Capital Services, Inc., Dimensional Health Care Associates, Inc., Harford County Government, Kris Konstruction Design & Build Group, Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association, MedStar Health, Plaza Ford, PNC, PSA Insurance & Financial Services, Shaffer, McLaughlin & Stover, LLC, The Steedman Law Group, Thompson Automotive and Wegmans.

To learn more about The Arc NCR’s mission, upcoming events and ways to get involved, visit www.arcncr.org or call 410-836-7177.

About The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region

For more than sixty-seven years, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has empowered people with differing abilities to live, work and thrive in the community by providing support services and advocacy to adults and children and their families in Harford and Cecil Counties. For more information, call 410-836-7177 or visit www.arcncr.org.