Community Foundation of Harford County has provided more than $100,000 to local non-profits to help with pandemic needs

Two local funds have contributed more than $100,000 to area non-profits since March to help them deal with the impact of COVID-19. Here are the details provided:

Pictured, left to right: Marlyn Gambrill, Executive Director, Extreme Family Outreach; Steve Gambrill, CEO, Extreme Family Outreach; April Cheatham, One by One Partnership, Extreme Family Outreach; Debbie Wilhelm, Director of Operations, Extreme Family Outreach; Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of Community Foundation of Harford County.

(Photo courtesy Community Foundation of Harford County)

Community Foundation of Harford County funds help allay local COVID-19 effects



Over $100,000 granted by two managed funds in 2020 to Harford non-profits fighting the pandemic.





Bel Air, Maryland, December 28, 2020: Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Harford County, announces that grants delivered to local non-profit entities to aid them during the COVID-19 Pandemic have now passed the $100,000 mark for calendar year 2020, including $5,000 to Extreme Family Outreach.



“We launched a fundraising effort in March of 2020, when the effects of the pandemic really hit,” says Farrell. “We have dedicated our efforts at the Community Foundation of Harford County towards lessening the negative impact on our local nonprofits as a result of COVID-19 and to helping those who have lost jobs and can’t do things like pay their rent and utility bills,” Farrell adds.

The two funds that were used to address COVID-19-related needs are the Harford County Cares Fund, which supported 18 local non-profits continuing to provide their much-needed services in this time of greater need, and the Help your Neighbor Fund, which provided support for emergency needs through nonprofits and direct-service organizations with 28 small grants. “These dollars made a real impact all across Harford County and we simply could not have done this without the support of our generous community – for that we are grateful.” said Farrell.

“There is still time to contribute to these funds,” Farrell says, “And contributions are definitely needed to bridge the time between the pandemic’s resurgence and that time when we hope it finally fades,” she states.



Noting that the Community Foundation granted $5,000 to Extreme Family Outreach, Chairman of the Board Jayne Z. Klein states that “Extreme Family Outreach provides essential emergency services to Harford County families facing eviction or homelessness.”



“Our grant helps this essential operation remain afloat so it can assist more citizens,” adds Jennifer Farrell.



Contributions to the Harford County Cares Fund and the Help Your Neighbor Fund may be made on the Community Foundation of Harford County web site at http://www.cfharfordcounty.org, or by sending a check to PO Box 612, Bel Air, MD 21014.



“We welcome contributions; please make it clear which fund you would like to support,” adds Farrell.



For more detailed information on both funds, please visit the Community Foundation of Harford County web site: http://www.cfharfordcounty.org.

