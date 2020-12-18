Morris A. Mechanic Foundation awards $10K to Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna

Three local families will spend first Christmas in new homes thanks in part to Morris A. Mechanic Foundation’s support for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna. Here are the details provided:

Gerard and Charlene Basila cut the ribbon to their new home in Havre de Grace. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna)

The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation, Inc. awards $10K to Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna

Habitat Susquehanna has received a total of $162,500 from the foundation since 2007; three Habitat homeowners to spend first Christmas in their new homes

BEL AIR, MD (Dec. 16, 2020) – The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation has awarded Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna a $10K grant towards its efforts to provide affordable housing opportunities in Harford and Cecil counties. Since 2007, the foundation has donated a total of $162,500 towards Habitat Susquehanna’s mission.

“The Morris A. Mechanic Foundation is proud to continue our relationship with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna,” said Carolyn Lambdin, President of Morris A. Mechanic Foundation, Inc. We believe in their mission – a world where every person deserves a decent place to live. Their endeavor of making homeowners truly invested, not only in the future of themselves and their families but the community as well, is a concept the Morris A. Mechanic Foundation fully supports.”

“It’s thanks to the philanthropic ideals of the Morris A. Mechanic Foundation, as well as the support of other generous sponsors, that we’re able to rejoice in another year of new homeowners,” said Executive Director Karen Blandford. “Due to the pandemic, we were impacted both financially and by the number of volunteers who could build with us. Even so, three families will be spending their first Christmas in their new homes.”

Grimaldy Pellot-Duprey, mother of two sons, went to settlement in June. She became the first homeowner to move into the first of three duplexes being built by Habitat Susquehanna’s volunteers on S. Stokes Street, Havre de Grace. Her next-door neighbors are Gerard and Charlene Basila, parents to a toddler daughter, who went to settlement in September.

The third home was a rehab project on James Avenue, Aberdeen, purchased by Habitat homeowner Assefa Beratu.

As is the case with all approved applicants, the Habitat homeowners were required to contribute 250 “sweat equity” hours; take mandatory financial literacy classes; and, purchase their homes through an affordable mortgage.

“Although we couldn’t welcome these families home through our traditional in-person dedication ceremonies,” said Blandford, “we celebrate with them in spirit. We hope they have a very merry Christmas.”

# # #

About Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, Inc. is an ecumenical Christian housing organization devoted to building, renovating and repairing houses in partnership with the community in Cecil and Harford counties. Since its inception in 1993, Habitat Susquehanna has served over 700 families through its Homeownership, Repair and Financial Literacy programs. For more information, call 410-638-4434 (Harford County) or 410-398-3399 (Cecil County), or visit www.habitatsusq.org.