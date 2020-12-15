P.J. Haviland wins car at Greater Bel Air Community Foundation golf tournament

Greater Bel Air Community Foundation golf tournament participant P.J. Haviland (second right ) is congratulated for hitting a hole-in-one and winning a new vehicle from Boyle Buick GMC. Offering congratulations to Haviland from Boyle Buick GMC are Brooke Boyle (left), buyer; Blake Boyle, service manager; Chris Boyle, president; and Paige Boyle, director of marketing. (Photo Courtesy of Boyle Buick GMC)

P.J. Haviland’s 165 yard, hole-in-one on hole three at the 19th annual Greater Bel Air Community Foundation’s golf tournament at Maryland Golf & Country Clubs won him a vehicle from tournament sponsor Boyle Buick GMC. Here are the details provided:

Boyle Buick GMC Presents Vehicle to Winner of Hole-in-One at Greater Bel Air Community Foundation Golf Tournament

Abingdon, Md., December 15, 2020 – Boyle Buick GMC presented Greater Bel Air Community Foundation golf tournament participant P.J. Haviland with the vehicle he won at the 19th annual golf tournament held in the fall. The presentation was made in November.

Each year Boyle Buick GMC sponsors the foundation’s tournament and commits to providing a vehicle to a participant who makes a hole-in-one at a designated hole. This year marks the first time that Boyle Buick GMC has given away a vehicle at the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation’s golf tournament.

The tournament was held October 5 at Maryland Golf & Country Clubs in Bel Air. Haviland made the hole-in-one on hole three, 165 yards.

Haviland and his family are longtime customers of Boyle Buick GMC, going back to when the dealership was purchased by Clarence Boyle in 1968.

“This year’s Greater Bel Air Community Foundation golf tournament was an incredible day. We were excited to give away a vehicle and for it to be won by a longtime customer of the dealership was amazing,” said Chris Boyle, president of Boyle Buick GMC.

The dealership has been a longtime supporter of the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation. Paige Boyle, director of marketing for the dealership, serves on the foundation’s board of directors. The foundation raises funds for capital improvement projects in the community.

Boyle Buick GMC was awarded Harford Magazine’s Best of Harford last year for auto repair shop and was recognized in the Baltimore Business Journal’s Family Owned Business issue in 2019. Along with the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation, the dealership supports many charities, schools and sports programs each year. For more information, visit boylebuickgmc.com or call 410-569-1800.