Public input sought on planned Ma & Pa Dog Park improvements and new park coming to Edgewood

Harford County Parks & Recreation is seeking public comment by Jan. 29 on its plans to improve the Ma & Pa Dog Park in Bel Air and on a new park planned for Edgewood. Here are the details provided:

Rendering of new Nuttal Avenue Park planned for Edgewood.

Public Input Sought on Upgrades to Ma & Pa Dog Park in Bel Air, New Passive Park in Edgewood

BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 29, 2020) – Harford County Parks & Recreation is looking for the public’s input on two projects – improvements to the Ma & Pa Dog Park in Bel Air and a new park planned in Edgewood.

Plans for the dog park off Tollgate Road include new surfacing, dog agility and play equipment, improved site drainage and better access to the play areas.

A rendering of the proposed improvements can be found at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/17012/Ma–Pa-Dog-Park.

The new Nuttal Avenue Park in Edgewood is being planned for about 5.5 acres on former military housing property that is bordered by the Harford Commons community, Nuttal Avenue and McCann and Goddard streets.

Plans for the passive park include a gazebo, walking trail, playground area, open space and on-street parking. The plan also proposes a new traffic pattern, including making Goddard Street one way to improve traffic flow in the area.

A rendering of the planned park can be found at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/17009/Nuttal-Avenue-Site-Plan.

Suggestions and comments for both projects should be submitted by Friday, January 29, 2021 to pr@harfordcountymd.gov, with the subject line Ma & Pa Dog park or Nuttal Avenue Park.