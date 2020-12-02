St. Matthew Festival of Lights and Train Garden now open

Photo courtesy St. Matthew Lutheran Church Facebook page

St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bel Air is offering its tradition holiday events, with a mask-wearing and social distancing requirement this year. Here are the details provided:

CHRISTMAS SEASON @ ST. MATTHEW

1200 Churchville Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21014

St. Matthew is looking forward to sharing the Spirit of the Season with the community again this year. All indoor events, including our worship, require face masks to be worn and are set up for proper social distancing with additional sanitizing procedures in place.

The 8th annual FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS & TRAIN GARDEN opens Friday, November 27, and runs nightly through December 31. Beginning at 6:00 pm each night, this spectacular outdoor light show featuring more than 100,000 Christmas lights set to music will bring delight to all as they enjoy the display from inside their cars. Guests can join us inside Friday-Sunday evenings during the season to visit our TRAIN GARDEN and also enjoy seasonal treats.

On the weekend prior to Christmas, December 18 and 19, families are invited to participate in JOURNEY TO THE STAR, an indoor, self-guided walk to the manger. This special event will be held from 6:30-9:00 pm. Visitors to our Lights display are requested to bring a donation to support the church’s food pantry of non-perishable food items.

ANTICIPATING THE GIFT, a weekly family event, will be held on Wednesdays in December at 6:45 pm. This free event will feature a Christmas sing-a-long, crafts, activities, and more for all families to enjoy. Register for this ahead of time via the web: www.smlc.org/christmas.

SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS, a GriefShare event, will be held on Saturday, December 5, from 10:00 am – Noon. Participants may register online at www.griefshare.org for this workshop that focuses on grief during the holidays.

CHRISTMAS EVE WORSHIP will be held at 10:00 am (carols and lessons), 4:00 pm, (family-oriented), 7:00 pm, and 10:00 pm (candlelit).

CHRISTMAS DAY WORSHIP will be held at 10:00 am. Questions about any of these seasonal events can be directed to the church office at 410-838-3178. Details available on the church website: www.smlc.org.