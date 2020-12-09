Upper Chesapeake Health names Marco Priolo Vice President/Chief Financial Officer 

Marco Priolo, former director of financial innovation with The Johns Hopkins Hospital, is to direct financial operations of UM UCH. Here are the details provided:

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Appoints Marco Priolo Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has appointed Marco Priolo, CPA, MHS, vice president/chief financial officer.

Marco Priolo

In this role, Priolo is responsible for the direction and administration of the financial operations of UM UCH. He will participate in strategic planning and operational planning, in alignment with the health system’s annual operating plan, annual capital plan and strategic capital plan.

“Marco Priolo brings an incredibly diverse background in finance, operations and planning to UM Upper Chesapeake Health,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH. “His knowledge and expertise make Marco a great addition to our team of professionals.”

Priolo has spent the last seven years in various positions with the Johns Hopkins Health System, most recently as the director of financial innovation with The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Prior to that role he served as the director of business development with the Johns Hopkins Medicine Community Division. He has also held positions at Remedi SeniorCare, KPMG LLP and Hertzbach & Co.

In addition, Priolo also teaches in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and at Johns Hopkins University.

A Certified Public Accountant, Priolo received his Master of Health Sciences degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a Bachelor’s in Natural Sciences with a minor in Entrepreneurship and Management from Johns Hopkins University. He also holds a Project Management Professional certification through the Project Management Institute.

Active in the community, Priolo serves on various boards and commissions including the Maryland Health Insurance Coverage Protection Commission; Healthcare Financial Management Association, Maryland Chapter; and Wrestling to Beat the Streets. He is also a volunteer assistant coach with the Johns Hopkins University wrestling team and served as an executive committee member of Johns Hopkins University Blue Jays Unlimited.

About University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health includes the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center on its Bel Air campus. Most recently, it opened The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center in Bel Air offering services for behavioral health. The Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill is an assisted living facility that specializes in hospice. University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital has been operating in the community for over a century and is located in Havre de Grace. The leading health care system and largest private employer in Harford County, UM Upper Chesapeake Health offers a broad range of health care services, specialty care, technology and facilities to the residents of northeastern Maryland. Visit www.umuch.org for more information.