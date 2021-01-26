Harford County Public Library staff donates more than $1,000 to support SARC

Library staff members chose to celebrate the holidays by donating to a local group that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Staff Donate to SARC’s Holiday Project

Belcamp, Md., January 25, 2021 — Harford County Public Library’s staff wanted to do something special this holiday season by donating more than $1,000 in December to support SARC’s annual holiday project.

Since 1978, SARC has been Harford County’s lifeline to victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking, sex trafficking and child abuse by providing free and confidential services to victims of violence and their family members who have been impacted by intimate partner violence.

The nonprofit supports approximately 2,000 clients each year–women, children and men–as they make the journey from victim to survivor. Among the free services SARC offers are a 24-hour helpline (410-836-8430), counseling for adults and children, legal advocacy and representation, 28-bed emergency shelter, hospital accompaniment and case management.

“Our library staff wanted to give back to the community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “During these difficult times, the staff wished to provide support to SARC’s clients and through their generosity and big hearts, a meaningful holiday experience through SARC’s holiday project.”

Each year SARC’s holiday project is a way for the community to help SARC clients enjoy the holidays free from abuse and fear. Clients often give up everything (home, clothes, decorations, toys) to escape a life of abuse. The holiday season often makes clients feel isolated and alone. The holiday project helps to spread some happiness, brings a sense of normality and provides hope to clients to continue their journey.

“Each year, SARC relies on the generosity of our community to ensure that our clients and their children have a happy and safe holiday. This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the need was even greater. We were honored that Harford County Public Library chose SARC as their selected charity to work with during the holidays to help meet the needs of our families in crisis,” said Luisa Caiazzo, CEO of SARC. “With so many hardships and obstacles in the world, SARC never wants our clients to worry about purchasing holiday gifts and other critical items. Our community always answers the call to help, and we are so appreciative to have Harford County Public Library as one of our partners.”

For 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.