Harford County Public Library’s winter reading program features foodie theme

Belcamp, Md., January 12, 2021 — Harford County Public Library’s 2021 Winter Reading Program, “Take Out a Good Book,” continues last year’s foodie theme and features numerous virtual events including a cooking demo, trivia contests, lectures and more.

“Take Out a Good Book” is for adults and high school students and runs through March 6.

“This year’s Winter Reading Program initiatives share an overarching theme of staying healthy during the winter through reading, being active and being engaged. Last year’s foodie theme was so popular with our customers that we are continuing it this year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Adults are encouraged to read or listen to at least five books; high school students, three. Upon completion, participants will receive this year’s special collector’s mug (while supplies last). To sign up, visit HCPLonline.org.

Among the 2021 Winter Reading Program highlights are virtual events including a food trivia contest (January 29); presentations about Betty Crocker and the cookbook that changed how America cooks (February 10) and Maryland cooking (February 17); and a cooking demo by chef, author and television personality John Shields, featuring clam chowder and apple crepe cake (February 25). Registration and more information may be found at https://www.hcplonline.org/virtualprograms.php.

A new twist to this year’s Winter Reading Program is a “Take Out Menu” of activities. Those activities include participating in the library’s virtual programs, contactless services, Take & Makes, social media, a virtual 5K, eBooks/eMovies/eMagazines and more. In addition, to support our local community, Harford County Public Library has also included ordering “Take Out” from any Harford County restaurant, coffee shop, bakery and the like among activities offered on the “Take Out Menu.”

Those who complete any combination of the “Take Out Menu” activities will be entered to win one of 20 library swag bags. Winners will be selected randomly from all “Take Out Menu” participants the week of March 8.

In addition, Harford County Public Library Foundation is holding a virtual “Warm Up to Reading 5K” through March 6; registration ends January 31. The 5K, which participants can run or walk at their convenience, will get people outside and exercising and will also encourage folks to exercise their minds through reading. The cost to participate is $35, and sign up is available at HCPLonline.org.

Registered participants can pick up their race packets through March 6 at the Harford County Public Library branch of their choice. Race packets will include an embroidered beanie hat, finisher’s medal and bib number. Participants are encouraged to take a photo when finished, post to social media and tag Harford County Public Library Foundation and Harford County Public Library.

Winter Reading participants are encouraged to check the library’s website, HCPLonline.org, frequently to learn about additional activities.

Sponsors of the 2021 Winter Reading Program are APG Federal Credit Union, Gold Medal Physical Therapy, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Klein’s ShopRite and Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC.

For 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Indesign Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.