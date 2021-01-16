Harford Day School to offer 12-month preschool starting in June

Photo courtesy Harford Day School

The Harford Day School is Bel Air is planning to offer a year-round preschool program starting in June. Here are the details provided:

Harford Day to launch 12-month preschool program

Bel Air, MD, January 14, 2021— Harford Day School has announced that it will begin offering year-round learning for its youngest students in June, 2021. The cherished Early Childhood academic programs are not changing. Rather, Harford Day is expanding the school holiday and summer offerings to better accommodate working parents with a full year of programming at HDS.

Harford Day School is known for its exceptional education and its preschool will be no different. The program will be developmentally appropriate for ages three to five, and will prepare students for a traditional classroom setting. Small class size ensures that each child will be known and nurtured by a dedicated staff.

“By offering year-round preschool, our young learners will be able to continue their Harford Day experience without interruption,” says Molly Levis, Early Childhood Division Head.

The regular school day/year may be supplemented with Extended Day, Holiday, and Summer Programs. Knitted together, working parents are assured of high-quality education and care for up to 50 weeks per year from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

With the expansion of its preschool program, it’s easy to see how Harford Day makes every day count.

Harford Day School is a private school for students Age 3 through Grade 8, offering an enriched curriculum and small classes. The School is located on Moores Mill Road in Bel Air.