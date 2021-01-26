Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan selected for club for top financial advisors

Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland is invited to join club for top financial advisors for the sixth time and colleague Melissa Mullan is one of 21 women who qualified for the honor this year. Here are the details provided:

Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan Selected for Cambridge Investment Research Inc.’s Premier Club

Bel Air, Md., January 26, 2021 – Adam Freeland, CFP(R), owner and OSJ branch manager of Harford Financial Group, and Melissa Mullan, RICP, and a registered principal at the firm, have been invited to join Cambridge Investment Research Inc.’s Premier Club.

This year marks the sixth time Freeland has been invited to join the Premier Club and the third for Mullan. Only 59 advisors, out of more than 3,400, were chosen to be members of the Premier Club in 2021. Mullan is one of 21 women who qualified for the honor this year.

Membership in the invitation-only Premier Club is offered to top financial advisors who provide personal business development at $900,000 or more and office business development of $2 million and above. Freeland and Mullan will be recognized at a conference in Tucson, Ariz., in August.

“Melissa Mullan and I are so honored to be invited to the Premier Club this year. When we work with clients, we focus on life-centered planning to help them navigate through the complexities of life. We want our clients to live their best lives,” said Freeland. “To be recognized for our work with our clients is an incredible honor for our entire Harford Financial Group team.”

Harford Financial Group specializes in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.

Note: Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Harford Financial Group and Cambridge are not affiliated.