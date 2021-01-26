Harford Mutual Insurance Group President & CEO joins Baltimore Equitable Insurance Board of Directors

Harford Mutual Insurance Group President and CEO Steven D. Linkous has joined the board of directors for Baltimore Equitable Insurance. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Md. – Steven D. Linkous, President & CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Group, has been appointed to the board of directors for Baltimore Equitable Insurance, the oldest company in Baltimore as well as the second oldest insurance company in the United States.

Linkous was appointed on November 3, 2020. He will serve on the Finance & Operations and Audit Committees. He will serve a two-year term and will be eligible for reappointment in 2023.

Linkous was named President & CEO of Harford Mutual in 2006 having directed the accounting, finance, and information technology divisions within Harford Mutual during his more than 35 years with the company.

Linkous currently sits on the board of trustees for Harford Community College (recently serving as Co-Chair of the HCC Presidential Search Committee). He also serves on the boards of the Boys Scouts of America Baltimore Area Council, Maryland Joint Insurance Association & DC Property Insurance Facility, the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) Board, the NAMIC Mutual Insurance Foundation Board, the George Washington University Executive Leadership Advisory Board, the Harford County Public Library Honorary Board, and the AON Client Advisory Board. Linkous was named as one of Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs for 2020 by The Daily Record.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The company ended 2020 with over $261 million in direct written premium sold through nearly 500 independent agents in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington DC. Harford Mutual contributed more than $500,000 to over 70 charities in 2020. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, the leading credit rating organization dedicated to serving the global insurance industry. The For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.