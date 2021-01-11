Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway to fund heritage tourism projects

Local museums, trails and the Concord Point Lighthouse will benefit from grant money distributed by Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. Here are the details provided:

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Announces Mini-Grants for Six Heritage Tourism Projects

Darlington, Md., January 8, 2021 – Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway (LSHG) has announced funding for six heritage tourism projects totaling $36,374.

While the funding comes from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway applies for, administers and accounts for the distribution of the grants that are distributed in the Lower Susquehanna heritage area.

Mini-grants were provided for:

Harford Land Trust, $9,275, for Belle Vue Farm mini-documentary and park planning. The mini-grant will be used to produce a 10-15 minute mini-documentary highlighting the efforts to preserve Belle Vue Farm and features of the property. The video will outline the journey to preserve the property and its features, including the cultural heritage.

Susquehannock Wildlife Society, $8,774, for habitat, wildlife and natural history interpretive signage. Eighteen outdoor trail interpretive signs will be developed and installed.

The Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center (CSMCC), Inc., $7,500, for “A Journey Through Segregation and Beyond: The Story of the Havre de Grace Colored School.” This publication will outline the history of the Havre de Grace Colored School and contextualize the local history of school integration within the civil rights movement in the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway region with a focus on the Havre de Grace area.

Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, Inc., $5,000, for “Bringing the Lighthouse Keepers’ House to Life.”The grant will be used for the development of two new educational programs, one for children and one for adults, and the development of new rack cards with historical detail, advertisement and events.

Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace, Inc., $3,225, for canal informational signs. The grant will be used to replace two informational signs that are located outside the museum by the lock and one newly designed sign to be placed on the pivot bridge.

Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, $2,600, for new exhibits at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum and Environmental Center. The exhibits will feature the history of fishing and waterfowl hunting in the Upper Chesapeake Bay (during the late-19th and early-20th century), history of Havre de Grace sailboat racing, microplastics and vintage boat motors.

“The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway board of directors and I are pleased to secure and coordinate funding for these very worthy heritage tourism projects,” said Brigitte Carty, executive director of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. “This year’s mini-grant recipients are doing excellent work in our community, and the board and I look forward to seeing their projects come to fruition.”

Since 2000, the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway has become one of Maryland’s leading conservation organizations. The focus is on the Upper Bay region, working with both the public and private sectors to advocate for the protection and restoration of the area’s natural resources and cultural heritage as well as the creation of a land and water recreational trail system. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.UpperBayTrails.com.