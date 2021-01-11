Maryland Council for Dispute Resolution recognizes Philip Kotschenreuter as a Certified Mediator

Philip J. Kotschenreuther, Esq., a member of the local law firm of Brown, Brown & Young, P.A. has been named a Certified Mediator by Maryland Council for Dispute Resolution. Here are the details provided:

Philip Kotschenreuter Recognized as Certified Mediator by Maryland Council for Dispute Resolution





Bel Air, Maryland: Philip J. Kotschenreuther, Esq., a member of the law firm of Brown, Brown & Young, P.A., has achieved designation by the Maryland Council for Dispute Resolution (MCDR) as a Certified Mediator, a performance-based credential as a result of a nationally-recognized assessment and certification process.

The MCDR performance-based assessment rating scale is considered the gold standard for professional assessment and certification. It is recognized as a Qualifying Assessment Program by the International Mediation Institute (IMI).

To gain certification through the MCDR process, Kotschenreuther, a member of the Maryland Program for Mediator Excellence, completed a 40-hour training program and composed a self-statement describing his practice of mediation, after demonstrating that he had presided over sufficient qualifying mediation cases.

Kotschenreuter then underwent a videotaped 1-hour role playing which was observed and rated by two trained MCDR assessors. He achieved passing scores on all core mediator competencies, including evaluations on how he managed the process of mediation; how he managed the content of the mediation; and how he managed the relationships of the participants. The certificate was granted on December 12, 2020.

Philip J. Kotschenreuther joined Brown, Brown & Young, P.A. in 2004. A graduate of Loyola College in Baltimore and of the University of Maryland School of Law, he is a sought-after mediator who regularly handles child access mediation, property settlement mediation, and collaborative negotiation between married (divorcing) and unmarried couples. He habitually handles and is experienced in civil mediation, including business, real estate, commercial, construction, and general civil mediation.

Phil Kotschenreuther is a member of the Family Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution Sections of the Maryland Bar Association, the Maryland Program for Mediator Excellence, and the Maryland Council for Dispute Resolution. He has been approved to act as a court appointed civil mediator by the Circuit Courts for Baltimore County, Harford County, Howard County, Frederick County and Cecil County, and has been approved to act as a court appointed divorce mediator by the Circuit Courts for Baltimore County, Harford County, Howard County, Frederick County and Cecil County.

The law firm of Brown, Brown & Young, P.A., founded in 1901, has been in practice longer than any other law firm in Harford or Cecil County, Maryland. The firm is ranked by the Martindale-Hubbell National Law Directory as “A/V” its highest rating: the “A” signifies the highest level of legal ability, and the “V” denotes very high adherence to professional standards of conduct, ethics, reliability and diligence. Brown, Brown & Young is also included in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers, which lists only those distinguished practices which “have been designated as outstanding in their field.”

For more information on Philip J. Kotschenreuther and Brown, Brown & Young, P.A., please visit the firm’s web site at https://www.lawbrown.com.