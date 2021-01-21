SARC to host virtual St. Patrick’s Day themed fundraiser March 6

SARC’s annual fundraiser for victims of domestic and sexual violence features traditional Irish meals attendees can pick up at Black Eyed Suzies on March 6. For tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/sarcbullroast2021/welcome. Here are the details provided:

Support Victims of Intimate Partner Violence by attending the Virtual

SARC Bull and Oyster Roast

DON’T get dressed up, DON’T hire a babysitter, DO have a great meal and GET your end of year tax break!

BEL AIR, Md. (January 2021) — With continued social distancing requirements to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the 23rd Annual SARC Bull & Oyster Roast will be going VIRTUAL! In order to raise critical funds for victims of domestic and sexual violence we are inviting the community to once again lend its support and join us for this St. Patrick’s Day themed event!

Our virtual event will take place on Saturday, March 6th. SARC is thrilled to work with Black Eyed Suzies and to provide traditional Irish meals so that guests can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, raise necessary funds and learn more about SARC’s free services that are offered to nearly 2,000 women, children and men each year. Event tickets include a five-option meal choice, a souvenir cup, St Patrick’s Day swag, entry to win one of two – $50 gift certificates courtesy of Black Eyed Suzies, and an entry to win door prizes. Raffle tickets are available for purchase for the chance to win a Yeti “Bucket of Cheer” and the “Hearts on Fire” Diamond Necklace courtesy of Saxons. A silent auction featuring prizes like a Pampering Stay-Cation, BBQ Bash and Think Spring will be open for online bidding.

Brian Acquavella, Owner of Black Eyed Suzies stated, “I believe as someone lucky enough to have resources to help people in need, it is my duty to do so. Unfortunately, it isn’t difficult to find people who could use help, so when I decide who to help, I look for organizations who share the same values as myself and our staff at Black Eyed Suzie’s! What SARC does for people is so incredible and I’m honored to be a small lifeline for them as they are for so many!”

Sponsors of the Bull & Oyster Roast can promote their businesses for an affordable investment, all while supporting a very critical and urgent need in our community. Sponsorship levels offer different benefits including recognition in all pre-event publicity and on the organization’s website, social media ads, as well as recognition at the virtual event.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit SARC the only full-service domestic violence and sexual violence agency in Harford County. The center is a comprehensive victim services program that provides resources to primary and secondary victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, dating violence, child abuse and stalking in Harford County, Maryland.

SARC’s Virtual Bull & Oyster Roast sponsors to-date include SARC’s Presenting Sponsor Harford Mutual Insurance, Harford County Government, Decisive Data Systems, Saiontz & Kirk, P.A., APGFCU, Elegant Restoration, WSMT Insurance, The Kelly Group, Innovative Insurance Solutions, Chesapeake Employers Insurance, Harford Bank, Gemcraft Homes, ShopRite Kleins, Harford Tree Experts, Mid-Atlantic Title LLC, Harford Community College and Ciampaglio Potter Associates.

If you or your business is interested in becoming an event sponsor or wish to donate an item or service for the auction, please contact eflynn@sarc-maryland.org. Follow SARC on social media at www.facebook.com/SARCharfordcounty and visit our website www.sarc-maryland.org for more information and event details and you can sign up to receive regular updates.

About SARC

Since 1978, SARC has provided hope and resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and stalking. Services include a 24 hour-helpline, counseling, legal representation, a confidential safe house, and community outreach and education.