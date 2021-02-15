Harford Community College receives more than $600,000 from charitable trust

Harford Community College has recently received money from a charitable trust established by longtime supporters of the college. The money will go toward the college’s library, foundation, cultural arts program and scholarships. Here are the details provided:

Harford Community College received a gift of more than $600,000 from the charitable trust of longtime supporters Barclay D. Tucker II & Betty Lou Tucker. (Photo Courtesy of Harford Community College)

Harford Community College Receives More Than $600,000 From Tucker Charitable Trust

Gift will be used for scholarships and the College’s Foundation, Library and cultural arts programs

Harford Community College today announced a $615,848 gift from the Barclay D. Tucker II & Betty Lou Tucker Charitable Trust.

The Tucker Charitable Trust was established by longtime supporters of the College who were at the time residents of Havre de Grace. When the Tuckers’ gift was announced in 1995, it was the largest private gift to Harford Community College and the largest private donation to a community college in Maryland.

The Tuckers felt strongly about the value of community colleges and Harford Community College specifically. They saw firsthand how community colleges are a real service to the community. The Tuckers enjoyed attending cultural events at the College, and Mrs. Tucker took classes at Harford toward her degree in dental hygiene. Mr. Tucker’s aunt was a librarian at the College, and their good friend was the men’s basketball coach until his passing in 1994.

Their charitable trust was established so it would be a lasting legacy that would benefit Harford Community College and give students the opportunity to further their education.

“We are so appreciative of the Tuckers for recognizing the role that Harford Community College played in their lives. Their foresight 25 years ago is making an important contribution to the life of the College today by inspiring and educating students and the greater community,” said Dr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College.

Upon the passing of the Tuckers—Barclay D. in 2009 and Betty Lou in 2020—the trust was liquidated, and proceeds were distributed. Harford Community College received 40 percent of the trust’s value.

The Tuckers’ legacy will be used to support the Harford Community College Foundation, Harford Community College Library and Harford Community College Cultural Arts Program and will create two scholarships: The Barclay D. Tucker II & Betty Lou Tucker Athletic Scholarship Fund and the Barclay D. Tucker II & Betty Lou Tucker General Scholarship Fund.

“Through their charitable trust, the Tuckers planned ahead to make an impact on the future of Harford Community College with their very generous gift. The College is bigger and stronger than it was 25 years ago when the Tuckers announced their gift, and the College will continue to be, long into the future, thanks to donations like this one,” said Denise Dregier, director of development at Harford Community College.

“Planned gifts are such an important part of the work we do at the Harford Community College Foundation. The Foundation doesn’t believe in saving for a rainy day. We think of planned gifts as saving for the future, rain or shine, and welcome the opportunity to talk with prospective donors and their financial advisers to leave a legacy for future generations,” Dregier said.

The Harford Community College Foundation receives and administers private gifts, bequests and donations to benefit Harford Community College. Gifts to the foundation support programs, activities and student scholarships. To learn more about the Foundation or how to establish a planned gift, contact Denise Dregier, director of development, by phone at 443-412-2428 or by email at ddregier@harford.edu.