Harford County government to remember two officers who died in line of duty five years ago with moment of silence Feb. 10

Harford County to Remember Fallen Deputies February 10, Five Years After Line-of-Duty Deaths

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 4, 2021) – County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the Harford County flag lowered and plans a moment of silence for two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty on February 10 five years ago.

In honor of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, the Harford County flag will fly at half-staff from sunrise Friday, February 5 through sunset Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The county executive has also asked Harford’s volunteer fire companies to sound their sirens at noon on Wednesday to initiate a countywide moment of silence.

The public is welcome to gather with county employees for the moment of silence in front of the county government building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air.

The county’s administrative office will also be illuminated with blue lights in support of all law enforcement.

“Harford County will never forget the loss of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon,” County Executive Glassman said. “On this terrible anniversary, we continue to remember our fallen heroes, their families, and all those who risk their lives to protect our community.”