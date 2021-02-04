Harford County Public Library to feature chef John Shields’ virtual warm winter cooking demo Feb. 25

Chef John Shields plans to demonstrate how to prepare clam chowder and apple crepe cake as a part of the Harford County Public Library’s winter reading program. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Hosts Chef John Shields for Virtual Warm Winter Cooking Demo

February 25 virtual gathering will feature how to make clam chowder, apple crepe cake

Belcamp, Md., February 3, 2020 — Harford County Public Library welcomes back chef, author and television personality John Shields for a virtual warm winter cooking demo on Thursday, February 25, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The virtual event is part of Harford County Public Library’s 2021 Winter Reading Program, “Take Out a Good Book,” which continues the foodie theme from last year’s program.

During the virtual cooking demo, Shields will create two dishes: Alva Crockett’s Tangier Island 50 clam chowder (from “Chesapeake Bay Cooking with John Shields“) and an apple crepe cake (from “The New Chesapeake Kitchen”). Recipes for the two dishes will be included in the registration confirmation email.

“John Shields is such a customer favorite,” said Mary Hastler, Harford County Public Library’s CEO. “Whenever he joins us for an event, customers always look forward to his engaging, educational presentation and, of course, his delicious recipes. I will definitely be one of them on February 25. John’s culinary creations are always amazing. I can’t wait to learn how to make clam chowder and apple crepe cake.”

Shields is the owner of Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen at the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is often called “The Culinary Ambassador of the Chesapeake Bay,” and he has written four popular cookbooks on the cuisine of the region.

The John Shields virtual event is free, open to the public and will be held via Zoom. Advanced registration is required at HCPLonline.org. Participants will receive a confirmation email containing the Zoom link and a unique password to the virtual event. Participants will also receive a reminder email one hour before the scheduled start.

The 2021 Winter Reading Program, “Take Out a Good Book,” is for adults and high school students and runs through March 6. Adults are encouraged to read or listen to at least five books; high school students, three. Upon completion, participants will receive this year’s special collector’s mug (while supplies last). To sign up, visit HCPLonline.org.

For 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

