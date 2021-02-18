Harford County to offer tourism-related funding for nonprofits

Harford County is seeking applications from nonprofits that want money to promote tourism-related actives in 2022. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Tourism-Related Funding Available to Qualified Nonprofits; Applications Due March 19

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 17, 2021) – Harford County is accepting applications from local nonprofits for funding to promote tourism and related activities in fiscal year 2022. The application deadline is March 19, 2021.

In its seventh year, Harford’s competitive funding program was established by County Executive Barry Glassman to reinvest revenue from the hotel/lodging fee in cultural, historical, museum, eco-tourism, and sports-tourism activities. These attractions benefit local residents and draw visitors from outside the county, generating economic benefits through admissions, dining and potential overnight stays.

In 2019, the tourism industry’s economic impact in Harford County was $402 million.

Funding eligibility is limited to 501(c) 3 and 501(c) 6 organizations involved in tourism and related activities. This year’s funding awards are for operating programmatic initiatives only, for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2022.

Applicants may request an online Power Point presentation by the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development to assist them in understanding the funding program requirements. New applicants are strongly encouraged to participate. Interested applicants should email their name, agency, and telephone number to commdev@harfordcountymd.gov.

Applications are available and must be submitted online through the new Harford County Grants Portal at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3065/Grants-Portal.

The application deadline is 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021. Questions may be directed to Len Boscia at 410-638-3045 ext. 1825 or lboscia@harfordcountymd.gov.

Harford County’s tourism-related funding program is administered by the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development. Its Tourism Activity Review Committee (TARC) reviews applications and makes award recommendations to County Executive Glassman.