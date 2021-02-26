Harford County to re-open its office buildings and indoor and outdoor parks and recreation facilities March 1

Harford County’s indoor facilities and outdoor parks and recreation spaces will open to the public March 1 and Harford Transit LINK will return to full service operation. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Government’s Indoor Facilities to Safely Reopen to the Public March 1

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 25, 2021) – Harford County government will reopen its indoor facilities to the public effective Monday, March 1, 2021 with safety procedures implemented to protect visitors and county employees.

The reopening includes county office buildings and indoor parks and recreation facilities, which were closed in November 2020 after a surge in COVID-19 metrics. County operations never ceased during the closure, as employees worked in staggered shifts and teleworked to ensure the continuity of government.

Also beginning on March 1, all outdoor parks and recreation facilities will reopen for club sports and other non-recreation council programs, through the normal permitting process in each local parks and rec office. All other outdoor park facilities, which never closed to the general public, reopened on February 1 for organized rec council and county programs.

Harford Transit LINK, which had been operating on a limited basis, will also return to full service for fixed routes and for demand response.

Senior centers in Maryland remain closed by executive order of the governor.

Public meetings will mostly continue to be held virtually until further notice. Drop boxes implemented during the closure will continue to be available.

Citizens seeking to do business with the county are strongly encouraged to make appointments whenever possible and to review each department’s safety procedures before arriving in person. Contact information and department-specific procedures are posted on departmental webpages at www.harfordcountymd.gov.

All visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Harford County’s COVID-19 metrics have improved after the winter surge, allowing us to take these next steps in our plan to safely reopen county facilities,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Moving forward we still have to keep our guard up by following precautions to limit community spread. I want to thank our county employees who have not missed a beat as they continue to serve our citizens throughout the pandemic.”