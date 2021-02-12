HCC biotechnology students to learn from U.S. Army scientists in new partnership

Harford Community College students studying biotechnology get the chance to learn from U.S. Army scientists through a new Education Partnership Agreement enacted this week. Here are the details provided:

Harford Community College Students to be Part of Biomanufacturing Cooperative Educational Program

Harford Community College has partnered with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) on an Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) to formalize opportunities for biotechnology students enrolled at the College.

Dr. Eric L. Moore, Director of the DEVCOM CBC, and Harford’s new president, Dr. Theresa Felder, signed the new EPA on February 10 for a Biomanufacturing Cooperative Educational Program.

Harford Community College is expanding their biotechnology program through a recent National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education (ATE) grant for its “Building Interest and Opportunities Through Engagement and Collaborative (BIOTEC) Pathways” program. The grant creates pathways for future biotechnical employment for students as they progress from Harford County Public Schools to pursuing an associate of science degree at Harford. Graduates can transition directly to a biotechnology career or transfer to a four-year institution, to include the University of Maryland Baltimore County at Shady Grove.

With the development of the biotechnology associate degree program, it was the ideal time to collaborate with DEVCOM CBC in a formal agreement to introduce students to biomanufacturing careers and help develop future talent in biotechnology.

“The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center has provided STEM outreach to Harford County Public Schools for many years. The Center is currently expanding and enhancing its biomanufacturing capabilities to become a key technology leader in the nation’s future bioeconomy,” said Dr. Moore. “The two dovetail perfectly for preparing Harford Community College students for this high-tech future and for training our own future workforce.”

Dr. Felder added, “This is an exciting time for our students to have the experience of learning from and working alongside some of the nation’s leading biotechnology scientists. Harford is proud to continue our partnership with DEVCOM CBC.”

Harford Community College and DEVCOM CBC (formerly Edgewood Chemical Biological Center) signed their first Education Partnership Agreement in 2013 that encouraged collaboration between the two organizations in STEM disciplines.

For more information about Harford Community College’s biotechnology program, contact Professor Jackie Madden at jmadden@harford.edu.