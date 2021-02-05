Health expert offers tips on how to avoid COVID exposure while enjoying the Super Bowl

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Dr. Fermin Barrueto cautious against large Super Bowl parties and double dipping appetizers to avoid COVID. Here are the details provided:

How Not to ‘Fumble’ with COVID Exposure on Super Bowl Sunday

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health provides guidance on safely watching the game

Health experts are cautioning that Super Bowl Sunday – when people tend to gather at large parties and share food – has the potential to be a COVID “superspreader” event.

“We’ve come so far and made so many strides in the fight against COVID. We are seeing cases trend downward and vaccines coming online. We really need to stay vigilant and focused. The virus is not tired and looks for every opportunity to spread,” said Dr. Fermin Barrueto, senior vice president and chief medical officer at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

“We saw COVID surges related to gatherings for Thanksgiving, the December holidays and New Year’s and are hoping to avoid that in February,” Dr. Barrueto said.

Masking remains one of the best ways to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Individuals should avoid all situations where they are exposed to people who are not wearing masks, which would include bars and restaurants where large numbers of people are gathering to eat and drink.

The Super Bowl is associated with lots of appetizers, chips/dips and finger foods. This year, be sure to not “double dip,” don’t share food, and put the ranch dressing on your plate instead of dipping the wing.

The safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with the people who live with you. Also, consider hosting a virtual Super Bowl watch party.

“We are encouraging everyone to put parties on the bench for this year and watch with just your own household members,” said Dr. Barrueto.

More information is available on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/small-gatherings.html.

