Learn about the planned Discovery Center at Water’s Edge at virtual community forum March 4

Learn about the planned Discovery Center at Water’s Edge at a community forum scheduled 5 p.m. March 4 on Zoom. The forum is to provide information about the center, which is to feature science and technology exhibits for students of all ages. The center is meant to replace the Army Ordnance Museum that was moved to Fort Lee, VA in 2011. A preview center to include exhibits and work space is planned for Water’s Edge Complex in Belcamp with a much larger center to follow in 2023. To register for the Zoom event, visit https://discovery-center.eventbrite.com. To learn more about the center, visit https://bit.ly/3qRyXYX.