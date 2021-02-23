M&T Bank Stadium’s club level transformed into COVID-19 vaccination site to open Feb. 25 for eligible individuals

Beginning Feb. 25, the club level of M&T Bank Stadium is to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations in the 55,000 square-foot space that was converted into a vaccinations site in 18 days. To see who is eligible for a vaccine, visit https://www.umms.org/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/get-vaccine/phases. To make an appointment, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). Here are the details provided by the University of Maryland Medical System:

(Photo courtesy of the University of Maryland Medical System)

How M&T Bank Stadium Was Transformed Into A COVID Mass Vaccination Site

University of Maryland Medical System, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland National Guard and Maryland Stadium Authority Accomplished Feat In Just 18 Days

BALTIMORE (February 23, 2021) – In a span of just 18 days, the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), working in close collaboration with state and private partners, transformed the Club Level of M&T Bank Stadium into a 55,000 square-foot COVID-19 vaccination site that will begin providing vaccinations on Thursday.

“This site is a tremendous example of a public-private partnership serving our community,” said Jason Marx, MD, MBA, a critical care medicine specialist and Incident Commander for the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site. “This vaccination site will help the state recover from the physical, emotional, and financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Dr. Marx, who is also Senior Vice President, Physician Integration and Value Based Care at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. “Mass vaccinations, along with mask-wearing and social distancing, will allow us to overcome COVID-19 and will help our city and state thrive once again.”

In less than two weeks, an army of more than 60 facility operations, logistics and IT experts spent more than 6,000 hours building a fully-functioning mass vaccination clinic. Build-out included:

Set-up of 65+ vaccination stations and 135 chairs

80+ desktop PCs with monitors and 80+ iPads deployed supported by a secure dedicated VPN network

300+ signs for wayfinding and social distancing (including some in Spanish)

Unloading and stocking more than 30 pallets of supplies including PPE (masks, face shields and gloves), hand sanitizer, medical supplies (including needles, syringes and first-aid materials), vital sign monitors and plexi-glass barriers

Arranging for more than two dozen wheelchairs and golf carts for transportation

In addition, a ‘language line’ will be available on tablets for foreign language interpretation and tablets will be available for deaf interpretation with live sign language interpreters. There will also be special devices to type messages to deaf and hearing impaired individuals as well as clear face masks enabling those who are hard-of-hearing to lip-read.

Initially, between 250 and 500 vaccination appointments will be available on each of the first several days during the “soft launch” of the M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site, with plans to provide up to 2,000 vaccinations per day in early March, depending on vaccine availability. The site will be able to accommodate a maximum capacity of up to 10,000 vaccinations per day.

At full capacity, the stadium will utilize more than 300 staff daily, including direct care providers such as vaccinators, nurses, pharmacists and nurse practitioners, and non-clinical personnel such as registration and scheduling staff and leadership personnel. The Maryland National Guard will provide additional support with mobility assistance, parking, and traffic control.

Vaccinations will begin on Feb. 25 at the stadium, which is being managed by UMMS in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), the Maryland National Guard (MDNG), the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) and the Baltimore Ravens. The site will offer vaccinations to those who are eligible in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c. Eligible individuals have two options for making an appointment – filling out the online form available at covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829) to request an appointment, where representatives are available 7 days a week from 7 am to 10 pm. (Individuals should expect possible prolonged wait times on the phone due to volume).

“Vaccinations are a vital step forward in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Ravens president Dick Cass stated. “It’s important that our community has a safe site and efficient process that allows Marylanders to receive the vaccination. We will continue to work closely with the city and state in an effort to assist healthcare professionals and residents in meaningful ways.”

M&T Bank Stadium is located near the Inner Harbor at 1101 Russell St. and is accessible by many forms of public transportation. For vaccine appointments, free parking is available at Lot B, which includes parking spaces for people with disabilities. Individuals should enter the stadium at Gate A on Hamburg Street (by the statues of Ray Lewis and Johnny Unitas).

