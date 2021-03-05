Boyle Buick GMC’s Mike Duray named top sales consultant in region

Boyle Buick GMC’s Mike Duray was honored as the top 2020 Buick sales consultant in the Baltimore-Washington region, helping the dealership where he works to become the top-selling dealership in Maryland this past year. Here are the details provided by Boyle Buick GMC:

Boyle Buick GMC’s Mike Duray was honored as the top 2020 Buick sales consultant in the Baltimore-Washington region. (Photo Courtesy of Boyle Buick GMC)

Boyle Buick GMC Named Top Buick Dealership in Maryland; Mike Duray Honored as Top Sales Consultant in Region

Boyle Buick GMC has been the top selling Buick dealership in the state for more than 20 years

Abingdon, Md., March 4, 2021 – Boyle Buick GMC was named the top-selling Buick dealership in Maryland in 2020. In addition, the dealership’s Mike Duray was honored as the top 2020 Buick sales consultant in the Baltimore-Washington region.

Boyle Buick GMC has been the top-selling Buick dealership in the state for more than 20 years. The dealership sold more than 800 vehicles in 2020.

While Duray has been among the top 10 Buick sales consultants in the region over the years, last year marks the first time he was number one. An employee of Boyle Buick GMC for 11 years, Duray has also received General Motors’ Mark of Excellence Award for the past eight years. The Mark of Excellence Award is given by General Motors to sales consultants for superior sales volume and customer satisfaction. In 2020, Duray sold 181 vehicles, with 53 being Buicks.

“We are so honored to be recognized once again as Maryland’s top-selling Buick dealership. What makes this award even more special is Mike Duray being honored as the top sales consultant in the region last year,” said Chris Boyle, president of Boyle Buick GMC. “Mike epitomizes what Boyle Buick GMC is all about – providing excellent customer service so that our customers come back for their fifth, sixth and seventh vehicles. So many of Mike’s sales come from repeat and referral business. We are humbled by the recognition for our dealership and for Mike, and we thank our clients for being ‘Boyle Loyal.'”

Boyle Buick GMC was founded by Clarence Boyle in 1968 with a commitment to excellence in serving customers and the community. Now managed by the second and third generations of the Boyle Family, the dealership continues that commitment to its customers. Boyle Buick GMC is the only Buick dealership in the region with four World Class-designated service technicians. The dealership was awarded Harford Magazine’s Best of Harford honor for auto repair shop last year and was recognized in the Baltimore Business Journal’s Family Owned Business issue in 2019. For more information, visit boylebuickgmc.com or call 410-569-1800.