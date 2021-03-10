“Drive-thru” Greek food festival March 27 & 28 at Sts. Mary Magdalene Markella Greek Orthodox Church

Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church is celebrating Greek Independence Day this year by hosting its third “drive-thru” food festival March 27 and 28. To pre-order, visit stsmm.org and click on the link to the menu. Please specify at the checkout process which day and time you will be picking up the order. The food festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. March 27 and noon to 5 p.m. March 28 at the church at 3714 Dublin Road in Darlington. For details, visit stsmm.org or follow them on Facebook.