Harford Community College to offer GenCyber Smart Girls Camp this summer

Harford Community College is to offer four one-week cybersecurity day camps for girls heading into the seventh, eighth and ninth grades in the fall. Here are the details provided by Harford Community College:

GenCyber Smart Girls Camp: Activating the Next Generation of Cyber Defenders

Through a grant awarded by the National Security Agency and National Science Foundation, Harford Community College is offering GenCyber Smart Girls Camp this summer for rising 7th, 8th and 9th grade girls interested in cyber. Four one-week cybersecurity day camps will be held from 9 AM to 4 PM on the following dates: June 21-25, July 12-16, July 19-23, and July 26-30.

This no-cost opportunity is targeted toward underrepresented populations in cybersecurity as well as those who may not otherwise be able to afford camp. Free lunch and snacks will be provided each day. Before and after care and limited transportation assistance may be available.

HCC’s GenCyber Smart Girls Camp aims to increase interest in cybersecurity, teach safe online behavior, and apply GenCyber Cybersecurity First Principles. Campers will investigate, program and hack familiar Internet of Things (IOT) devices such as fitness trackers, Roomba vacuum cleaners, and Amazon Echoes through a variety of hands-on projects.

Campers will learn concepts related to safe digital behavior, cybersecurity ethics, data security, and privacy by experimenting with common devices that integrate Cybersecurity First Principles. Campers will hear from positive female guest speakers and role models in the field and will participate in activities that facilitate career exploration opportunities.

Students must wear a mask and comply with HCC’s COVID-19 screening procedures. Camp may switch to online delivery, if necessary.

Students must meet eligibility requirements; additional information and applications are available at http://www.harford.edu/Academics/CEBAT/cyber-serious/gencyber.aspx. Completed applications must be received by April 12, 2021.

For additional information or questions, contact Dawn Grissom, Project Director, 443.412.2364 or dgrissom@harford.edu.