Harford Financial Group recognized in Harford Magazine’s 2020 Best of Harford Awards

Harford Financial Group was voted Best Financial Advisor in the 2020 Best of Harford Awards by the readers of Harford Magazine for the second time since 2018. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group:

Image courtesy of Harford Magazine

Harford Financial Group Voted Best Financial Advisor in Best of Harford Awards

Bel Air, Md., March 1, 2021 – Harford Financial Group, a firm whose advisors provide retirement income planning to help clients live their best lives, was voted Best Financial Advisor in the 2020 Best of Harford Awards by the readers of Harford Magazine. The results were announced in the spring issue of Harford Magazine, published February 28.

This year marks the second time Harford Financial Group has received the honor, the first being in 2018. In addition, Harford Financial Group received an honorable mention in the Best Financial Advisor category in 2017 and 2019.

Every year, readers of Harford Magazine nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in Harford County in approximately 65 categories. The winners are determined by the popular vote.

“Being recognized as Best Financial Advisor by the readers of Harford Magazine, members of our community, is an incredible honor for the Harford Financial Group team,” said Adam Freeland, CFP(R), owner and OSJ branch manager. “Our mission is to help our clients live their best lives with purpose and meaning each and every day. That is our differentiator. We are grateful to Harford Magazine and to their readers for recognizing the work we do to help our clients with life-centered planning, by assisting them in making the right choices for themselves and their families.”

The advisors at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.

Note: Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Harford Financial Group and Cambridge are not affiliated.