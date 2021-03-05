Havre de Grace Ice Festival returns March 13 & 14

The Havre de Grace Ice Festival returns March 13 and 14 with live ice-carving demonstrations, a chili cook-off, outdoor hot toddy garden, live performances, magic shows, character meet & greets and more. Masks are required to attend the events, most of which are free. Tickets are needed for the Chili Tastings, “Elsa & Friends Live!” performances at the Opera House, and “Nothing Up My Sleeve” magic shows at the State Theatre. Here are the details provided by the Havre de Grace Alliance:

The Havre de Grace Alliance will once again bring a spark of life to the dark days of winter with its annual ice festival. This year the festival will have a new theme, “FAIRY TALES & FANTASY!” From dragons to cartoon characters — from nursery rhymes to imaginary worlds — from superheroes to Disney to Harry Potter and so much more, it can all be found in downtown Havre de Grace. You can even vote for your favorite ice sculptures!

With Visit Harford as Title Sponsor, the Havre de Grace Ice Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, March 13 & 14, 2021. There will be over 40 beautifully lit ice sculptures throughout the downtown are. A wide array of things to do and see both days include live ice-carving demonstrations, a chili cook-off, outdoor hot toddy garden, live performances, magic shows, character meet & greets, a mini unicorn, an Ice Princess parade, vendors, crafters, artisans, corn hole boards made of ice, fire pits, in-store specials and so much more. You can even try your hand at ice sculpting by carving your name into Visit Harford’s graffiti wall! Radio station WHGM GOLD, the official media partner, will broadcast everything live from the Festival! With the beautiful historic inns located right in town and our host hotel Hilton Garden Inn Aberdeen offering Ice Festival specials, there’s no reason not to stay overnight and spend the weekend with us!

This event is free to the public; however, tickets are sold for the Chili Tastings, “Elsa & Friends Live!” performances at the Opera House, and “Nothing Up My Sleeve” magic shows at the State Theatre.

Please note: Facemasks are required at this event. For more details, visit the Havre de Grace Ice Festival Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/IceFestivalHdG or call the HdG Visitor Center at (410) 939-2100.