Local ChoiceOne Urgent Care sites to become University of Maryland Urgent Care

Area ChoiceOne Urgent Care sites, including those in Aberdeen, Fallston and Forest Hill, will take the name of the University of Maryland starting April 1, a year after they were acquired by the University of Maryland Medical System. Here are the details provided by ChoiceOne and UMMS:

ChoiceOne Urgent Care Sites Rebranded As University of Maryland Urgent Care

Locations in Baltimore, Caroline, Harford and Talbot counties & Baltimore City Joined University of Maryland Medical System in March 2020

BALTIMORE (March 30,2021) – Nine ChoiceOne Urgent Care sites in Baltimore, Caroline, Harford and Talbot counties and Baltimore City are being rebranded as University of Maryland Urgent Care, effective April 1, 2021. The rebranding comes one year after the ChoiceOne Urgent Care sites were acquired by the University of Maryland Medical System.

Signage at the sites will begin being changed this week to reflect the University of Maryland Urgent Care branding.

“Bringing ChoiceOne Urgent Care centers fully into our medical system will allow UMMS to provide patients with integrated clinical services and a continuous care experience,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, president and chief executive officer of UMMS. “Today’s announcement reflects so much more than a name change. Our purposeful and strategic decision to invest in urgent care centers is part of our drive to transform health care delivery in the communities we serve across Maryland and connect patients with the care they deserve – where and when they need it.”

In 2020, ChoiceOne’s nine sites cared for more than 100,000 patients, with 96 percent of these treated for injury and illness; almost half of these patients (46 percent) were in the 26- to 55-year-old age range. During the pandemic, through mid-March 2021, ChoiceOne sites also have administered more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests.

“The University of Maryland Medical System has a long history of providing exceptional patient care. We are excited to fully align our centers as part of the UMMS family to offer unified, patient-centered care to the communities we serve,” said Benjamin Rinn, ChoiceOne Urgent Care’s senior director of operations.

The University of Maryland Urgent Care sites will provide opportunities to reduce the total cost of care for patients via a deeper engagement with wellness programs promoting population health initiatives and working with patients to manage issues around social determinants of health. The urgent care sites will complement existing UMMS services to ensure patients continue to have access to health care services at an organization they know and trust.

The urgent care locations include:

Baltimore County

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Dundalk (1730 Merritt Boulevard)

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Phoenix (14237 Jarrettsville Pike)

Baltimore City

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Belvedere Square (600 E Belvedere Avenue)

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Rotunda (711 West 40 Street)

Caroline County

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Denton (8 Denton Plaza)

Harford County

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Aberdeen (744 S. Philadelphia Blvd)

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Fallston (2315 Belair Road)

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Forest Hill (1528 Rock Spring Road)

Talbot County

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Easton (28522-C Marlboro Avenue)

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the UM Schools of Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the state, the health system’s 28,000 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations and at 13 hospitals. UMMS’ flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, is partnered with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the state. For more information, visit www.umms.org.