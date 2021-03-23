Local nurse and musician records song commemorating COVID-19 battle

Natasha Ramirez Farr in the recording studio

(Photo courtesy of Beth Gehl)

Natasha Ramirez Farr, a University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health nurse and co-founder of the local band Vagabond Motel, has recorded a song commemorating the COVID-19 battle she witnessed from the front lines this past year. To hear the band’s song and music video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDGCZSaaUh0. Here are the details provided:

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Nurse Records Song, Video Tribute to COVID-19 Essential Workers and Survivors

‘Not Broken,’ by the band Vagabond Motel, reminds us of resilience and adaptiveness

Bel Air, MD – March 22, 2021- University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) nurse Natasha Ramirez Farr, RN, BSN, BM, and her band, Vagabond Motel, have recorded a song paying tribute to COVID-19 essential workers and survivors. Farr serves on the frontlines of the pandemic at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (UM UCH) in Bel Air.

The song, “Not Broken,” chronicles the early frightening and exhausting days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience and adaptiveness of the essential workforce and the hope that a vaccine has provided. It also serves as a tribute to the many who sacrificed and risked so much and to the survivors of COVID-19.

The video that accompanies the song includes footage from care provided at UM UCMC during the early days of the pandemic. The chorus of the song reminds us that we are resilient and that there is hope on the horizon:

We are not broken by

The things that test our will

My heart is open

I believe that we can still

Make it to morning

And the light of a better day, there’ll be a better day.

“Not Broken” was written by Farr and members of Vagabond Motel: Michael Gehl, Freddie Louden, Ralph Reinoldi and Dan Esser.

The song and video are available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDGCZSaaUh0. The music video features photos from the UM Upper Chesapeake Health community as well as a snapshot of Farr receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. More information about the song and video may be found at vagabondmotelband.com.

“This song means so much to me. When I stepped into the recording booth, I tried to tell the story I wanted us to share. I had pictures in my head of moments at the hospital, pictures of those first weeks of the pandemic, the hard and dangerous work being done on the frontlines,” Farr said. “Then, the success of witnessing those patients who have survived after being in the ICU and intubated. I have such enormous respect and gratitude for all our workers and our survivors. COVID-19 has taken a toll on all of us. There are prayers woven into my voice at moments, and I hope listeners can hear them.”

Farr, a Harford County resident, has been a nurse at UM UCH since 2019 where she is a case manager in population health. She is also a former trauma nurse. In addition to nursing, Farr spent time pursuing a classical music career. She returned to her hometown of Baltimore in 2014 after spending time at the San Francisco Opera and founded Vagabond Motel with Michael Gehl two years later.

