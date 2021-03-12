Recent HCC graduate creates Freedom Scholarship at his alma mater

Naval officer and recent HCC alumnus Weiping Qin has created a scholarship for student leaders and students who have served in the military at his alma mater to show his appreciation for the financial aid he received. Here are the details provided:

Weiping Qin, a 2020 Harford Community College graduate who established a scholarship for student leaders and former members of the military, is currently serving in the U.S. Navy and received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal Award in December. (Photo Courtesy of Weiping Qin)



Harford Community College Alumnus Establishes Freedom Scholarship

Weiping Qin started the scholarship to assist student leaders and those who have served in the military

Harford Community College alumnus Weiping Qin ’20 knows firsthand how important a college scholarship or grant can be to a student. To show his appreciation for the financial aid he received as a student at Harford, Qin established a scholarship to support student leaders as well as students who have served in the military.

The Weiping Qin Freedom Scholarship was established to acknowledge the service and support of freedom around the world. The first scholarships, six at $250 per student, were awarded during this academic year.

“We should do something for our community when we have the ability and the opportunity,” Qin said of establishing the scholarship at Harford Community College. “Scholarships can really help students. It can help them build confidence and a better academic future.”

To be considered for the scholarship, a student must be enrolled at Harford Community College full time and have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.75. Preference is given to students who display leadership qualities and who serve on the Student Government Association executive board; serve as SGA senators or as leaders of registered student organizations; or who participate in the Emerging Leaders program and/or in alternative break programs.

“Being a student leader is not an easy job. It means more responsibility and challenge if you want to make a difference,” Qin said. “Starting a scholarship is a good way to give back to the community and to the next generation.”

Qin, who came to the United States from China in 2013 and settled in Bel Air in 2018, graduated from Harford Community College in 2020 with an associate degree in business and accounting. During his two years at the College, he became deeply involved in campus life. Qin was elected president of the Student Government Association in 2019, and he participated in alternative break trips to New Orleans, Rome and Key West. He’s also the author of three books and has a YouTube channel with 49,000 subscribers.

Qin currently serves in the U.S. Navy, as a Petty Officer Third Class. In December he earned the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal Award, and he hopes to be a commissioned officer in the future.

“Serving our country and the public is my dream,” Qin said. “I met a Navy recruiter at Harford Community College in 2019. I want to challenge myself and be a good role model for the next generation.”

In addition to serving in the Navy, Qin is pursuing his bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland Global Campus. He plans to serve eight years in the Navy and to study for his Master of Public Administration and Doctor of Business Administration.

Starting a scholarship helps Qin assist students to achieve their goals. “Harford Community College is one of the best community colleges in Maryland. It provides a high-quality education, affordable tuition and has a beautiful campus. It’s a smart choice,” Qin said.

“I learned so much at Harford Community College. My advice to current students is to keep moving forward. Be whoever you want to be, do whatever you want to do. Trust yourself. Just do it,” Qin added.

To learn more about establishing a scholarship at Harford Community College, call Denise Dregier, director of development for Harford Community College, at 443-412-2428 or email her at ddregier@harford.edu.

