St. Matthew Lutheran Church announces Holy Week and Easter services

St. Matthew Lutheran Church has sent along its list of Holy Week and Easter services. St. Matthew Lutheran Church is located at 1200 Churchville Road, Bel Air, Maryland 21014. Website: www.smlc.org. Here are the details provided:

2021 EASTER ACTIVITIES & HOLY WEEK SERVICES @ ST. MATTHEW

PALM SUNDAY: March 28, 2021 | Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord. Traditional worship at 8:00 am and contemporary worship at 10:15 am.

MAUNDY THURSDAY: April 1, 2021 | Our service will reflect on the New Promise Jesus brings to each of us as we reflect on and celebrate the Last Supper Christ shared with His disciples. The altar will be stripped at the end of the service.

GOOD FRIDAY: April 2, 2021 | The Seven Words of Christ, a reflective service at 7:00 pm focusing on the sacrifice of Christ at the cross. Presented for the fourth year in a row, this meditative and moving service features original NEW music performed by Dr. Duke Thompson of the Maryland Conservatory of Music.

EASTER SATURDAY: APRIL 3, 2021 | Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Activities. Two sessions to choose from – social distancing and activity adjustments in place. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED due to pandemic restrictions. Visit www.smlc.org/easter to register for our children’s egg hunts, train garden, and activities. Join us for Journey to the Cross,- a self-guided walk where visitors (both children and adults) will experience the joy of Palm Sunday, the disappointment of Judas’ betrayal, the devastation of the crucifixion, the jubilation of the resurrection, and so much more. This event is free but PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED DUE TO LIMITED SPACES.

EASTER SUNDAY: April 4, 2021 | Celebrate Christ’s Resurrection @ St. Matthew. Traditional worship at 8:00 am and contemporary worship at 10:15 am.

