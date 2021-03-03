Three Harford County libraries to open their doors to the public starting March 8

Three Harford County libraries will open their doors to the public March 8 for the first time since since the COVID-19 shutdown began a year ago. Capacity will be limited and visitors are asked to stay only 30 minutes. Masks and physical distancing are also required. Additional library branches are expected to open later this month. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library Welcomes Back Customers to the Aberdeen, Bel Air and Norrisville Libraries March 8

Other Library locations will allow customers back in the buildings later in March

Belcamp, Md., March 3, 2021 — Harford County Public Library will welcome back customers into the Aberdeen Library, Bel Air Library and Norrisville Library starting Monday, March 8.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Capacity in each building is limited, and customers will be able to browse the collection and use the computers. Customers are asked to limit their visits to 30 minutes each day. Masks are mandatory, and safe physical distancing is required.

Front door pick-up and drive-through window services will continue at all library locations along with free, contactless printing and virtual events.

Other Library branches will allow customers back into the buildings later in March. For the latest information go to HCPLonline.org.

“While we have been thrilled to offer contactless services since June of last year, we are so pleased to welcome our customers into three of our buildings once again,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The community’s support over the past year has been so appreciated by our Library staff.”

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.