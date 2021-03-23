United Way is surveying Marylanders on COVID-19’s impact on their lives

The United Way is looking for Marylanders to fill out a survey on how COVID-19 has impacted their employment, housing and basic needs. The deadline to submit the survey at uwcm.org/COVIDsurvey is April 5. Here are the details provided:

United Ways in Maryland Launch COVID-19 Survey to Better Assess Community Needs

Baltimore, Md. (March 15, 2021) – United Ways in Maryland today announced a joint effort to survey families affected by the pandemic throughout the state. The COVID-19 Survey will aim to gather information from residents about how their employment, housing and basic needs have been impacted. Previous reports, including the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) in Maryland: A Financial Hardship Studyreleased in July of 2020, used data gathered before the pandemic, revealed that a record two million households were already one emergency away from financial ruin. As COVID-19 hit, the stage was set for the unprecedented economic impact we are seeing throughout the state of Maryland. All Marylanders are invited to complete the United Ways in Maryland COVID-19 Survey between March 15 and April 5, 2021.

“The pandemic has created a unique circumstance – more families and individuals than ever before are seeking services as a result of the rapid changes in industries across all sectors over the last year,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland. “The calls to the 211 Maryland United Way Helpline have informed us of an increase in need, but we need to know more in order to be even more effective – and expand our work to provide what’s needed where it’s needed.”

Before the pandemic hit, 39 percent of Maryland households were not earning enough to afford basic household necessities like food, housing, transportation, health care and childcare, according to the 2020 ALICE Report. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly put families into unfamiliar financial positions. The COVID-19 Survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare difficulties and other economic challenges Marylanders are navigating in order to get a better idea of the increased need throughout the state.

“At United Way of Central Maryland, we have been working hard to meet the immediate needs of our community members hardest hit by this crisis. These needs are ever-changing, and we need to look ahead to what recovery and rebuilding will look like in the future as well,” Baker added.

Several United Ways from across the state have joined United Way of Central Maryland in this effort. They include County United Way, United Way of the National Capital Area, United Way of Charles County, United Way of Frederick Co., United Way of Kent County, United Way Washington County, and United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore.

The survey takes about ten minutes and includes questions such as: What are you concerned about in the weeks and months ahead? (Check all that apply)

· The economic health of my community

· Paying rent/mortgage

· You or a loved one getting COVID19

· Children’s well-being, remote learning

· Adequate child care

· Getting food and other things I need

· Mental health issue (e.g., depression, addiction, anxiety)

· Medical issues other than COVID19

· Paying other bills

· Attending church or other social gatherings

· Other. Please specify.

This survey is confidential, no private information will be shared. For more information, and to help United Ways in Maryland accurately assess the need in their communities, visit uwcm.org/COVIDsurvey.

# # #

United Way of Central Maryland promotes equity, creates opportunity, and improves lives by increasing access to basic needs such as health, housing, employment, and education. Learn more at uwcm.org.