Classic Rock Reflections return to St. Matthew Lutheran Church May 8

St. Matthew Lutheran Church is bringing back the socially-distanced outdoor concerts it featured last summer and fall. Local bands are scheduled to perform on the church’s lawn May 8, 15, 22 and 29. Here are the details provided by the church:

St. Matthew Lutheran Church to Hold Classic Rock Reflections

St. Matthew Lutheran Church, located at 1200 East Churchville Road, Bel Air, Maryland, will resume holding their Classic Rock Reflections Event on Saturday evenings at 5:00 pm beginning May 8, 2021.

During the summer and early fall of 2020, St. Matthew hosted local bands on the lawn of St. Matthew. This socially-distanced weekly event provided a safe opportunity for musicians to perform classic rock hits and provided the community an opportunity to gather outside to enjoy live entertainment during a difficult time in our community and world.

Again this Spring, St. Matthew will welcome local bands to perform classic rock hits, which are woven into a Christian message that is shared during the weekly event to inspire participants to grow in their personal journeys of faith. Participants are encouraged to bring outdoor seating and sit on the lawn or designated parking lot areas, socially distanced from other families to enjoy the service, which lasts approximately two hours.

Visit the church website, www.smlc.org, for updates or contact the church office for additional information.

The band line-up for May includes:

May 8: Trilogy

May 15: Different Sisters

May 22: Sound Wind

May 29: Soulstice