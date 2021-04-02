Harford County Public Library donates inspirational books to graduates of adult drug court program

Graduates of the Circuit Court for Harford County’s Adult Drug Court received an inspirational book donated by the Harford County Public Library at a ceremony last week. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library Donates Books for Adult Drug Court Graduates

Graduates of Circuit Court for Harford County’s second Adult Drug Court graduation on March 26 are joined by Circuit Court Judge Kevin J. Mahoney (third left) and Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library (third right), who presented the graduates with copies of Charlie Mackesy’s book, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” (Photo Courtesy of Circuit Court for Harford County).

Belcamp, Md., March 31, 2021 — Harford County Public Library donated copies of Charlie Mackesy’s book, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” to the graduates of the Circuit Court’s Adult Drug Court at a graduation ceremony held March 26.

Presided over by Circuit Court Judge Kevin J. Mahoney, the Adult Drug Court helps those who have serious, longstanding addiction issues that have resulted in criminal charges. Participants meet with Mahoney twice a month. In addition, they are also offered services for maintaining sobriety, mental health treatment, job and career-life goals in addition to a support network in the community and continued treatment.

Mackesy’s book provides life lessons, inspiration and hope during uncertain times.

“It is so important to support the work being done by Judge Mahoney and the Circuit Court for Harford County to help those with addictions,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The book by Charlie Mackesy has a simple, poignant message that will resonate with the program’s graduates. The library is a resource for the community, and we hope this book will help graduates as they navigate their futures.”

Judge Mahoney explained why the Circuit Court established Adult Drug Court. “The goal of Adult Drug Court is to give people back their lives,” Mahoney said. “People come out of jail with the same addictions they go in with. This program helps to address their needs and issues with the hope that they will overcome them and avoid future incarceration.”

