Pride of Baltimore II to dock in Havre de Grace May 7-9 for weekend of events

Pride of Baltimore II (Photo by Patrick Smith Pride Inc.)

The Pride of Baltimore II replica War of 1812 privateer schooner is to sail into Havre de Grace May 7 for a weekend of events. Here are the details provided by the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway:

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Welcomes Pride of Baltimore II to Havre de Grace May 7-9

Shoreside displays, virtual programming and photo ops will be available to the public

Darlington, Md., April 19, 2021 – Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway (LSHG) welcomes the Pride of Baltimore II to Havre de Grace the weekend of May 7-9.

As America’s Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail Ambassador, the Pride of Baltimore II will sail into Havre de Grace on May 7 between 5-6 p.m. and will dock at Hutchins Park (100 Congress Avenue). Cannon salutes will announce the arrival. The public will be able to watch the crew take in sail, secure the ship to the dock and prepare it for its weekend stay. Numerous photo opportunities will be available during the three-day visit.

LSHG was one of several organizations supporting grant funding from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority to bring Pride II to Havre de Grace and to six other heritage area ports along the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail. Additional support for the visit was received from the City of Havre de Grace.

Throughout the weekend, the public is invited to take a close-up view of this replica War of 1812 privateer schooner and witness crew members at work. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the ship is unable to offer deck tours or day sails.

A new shoreside traveling exhibit and virtual programming, provided through a partnership between the National Park Service’s Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail and Pride II, will encourage visitors to explore the history of the War of 1812 in the Chesapeake Bay area and highlight the nationally significant connection to the region. The shoreside displays will be open alongside the Pride II on May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 9 from noon to 4 p.m.

“Coffee with the Captain,” a virtual program featuring Captain Jan Miles with special guest Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin, will be streamed live on Facebook on May 8 at 9 a.m. on the Pride’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/prideII.

There will be additional programming highlighting the area’s rich War of 1812 history and when announced may be found on LSHG’s Facebook page @LowerSusquehannaHeritageGreenway or on the Pride II’s event calendar at www.pride2.org/come-aboard. All Pride of Baltimore II activities in Havre de Grace May 7-9 are free of charge.

“We are so pleased to sponsor the Pride of Baltimore II’s visit to Havre de Grace,” said Brigitte Carty, executive director of LSHG. “In partnership with the Star-Spangled Banner Trail, this floating museum presents a unique opportunity for educational engagement and enjoyment. The shoreside displays, virtual programming and photo opportunities will provide a fun experience for adults and children alike.”

The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is a nonprofit, certified Maryland Heritage Area located in Harford and Cecil Counties along the Lower Susquehanna River and Upper Bay. Its mission is to encourage regional economic development through heritage tourism primarily by supporting public recreation efforts, particularly trail development and public water access, historic preservation, cultural celebration and conservation efforts. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.UpperBayTrails.com.