Public meeting on Harford County historic preservation design guidelines scheduled for April 7

The Harford County government is seeking the public’s input for new publication on best practices for historic rehabilitation. A virtual public meeting on the proposed guidelines will be held at 7 p.m. April 7. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Seeks Public Input on Historic Preservation Design Guidelines

BEL AIR, Md., (March 31, 2021) – The Harford County Department of Planning and Zoning and the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission are seeking public input on a new publication that illustrates the best practices for historic rehabilitation.

The draft Harford County Historic Preservation Design Guidelines outline the features that define historic character, like porches, windows, or roof types, commonly found in Harford County. Comments on the draft, available online at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2029/Historic-Preservation, will be accepted through April 23, 2021.

Harford contains an extremely rich and diverse collection of culturally significant historic resources. Those resources include sites, properties, buildings, structures, landscapes, districts or objects that are 50 years or older and are significant in national, state or local history, architecture, archaeology or culture. Safeguarding the county’s historic and cultural heritage through the preservation of sites, structures, and districts enhances the quality of life in Harford County and strengthens the local economy.

Using this guide, owners of historic landmarks can work with Planning and Zoning staff and the Historic Preservation Commission to maintain their property and avoid compromising the architectural character of the building or site. The guidelines can also be used to document historic structures proposed for landmark status.

The design guidelines, which include the benefits of being a landmark, can also be helpful to owners who are thinking of pursuing the designation for their property. Owners of historic landmarks may apply for property tax credits to help defray costs of maintenance such as painting or repairing windows and doors.

A public meeting on the proposed guidelines will be held virtually on April 7, 2021 at 7 PM. Access information will be available at: https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/AgendaCenter/Historic-Preservation-Commission-53. Click the media link for April 7 to join the meeting.

Submit your comments by e-mail to historic@harfordcountymd.gov or by mail to: Harford County Dept. of Planning & Zoning, Attn: Jacob Bensen, 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air, MD 21014.