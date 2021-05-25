Habitat Susquehanna to welcome volunteers back to job sites July 4

Habitat Susquehanna is welcoming volunteers back to its job sites July 4, lifting restrictions put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the details provided by Habitat Susquehanna:
Habitat Susquehanna Welcomes Back Volunteers on June 4th
After more than a year of restricting volunteerism during the pandemic, Habitat Susquehanna celebrates the reopening of its build sites to volunteers.
BEL AIR, MD (May 24, 2021) – Mark your calendars and grab your tool belts! Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is proud to announce it will be reopening its build sites to volunteers on June 4th. This past year has shown the importance of volunteers to Habitat’s mission. Without volunteers, Habitat Susquehanna had to outsource work to contractors causing the cost of the homes to skyrocket. Habitat Susquehanna is welcoming back individuals and volunteer groups of 10 or less people, Fridays and Saturdays, from 8am to 3pm.
“We’re excited to see old friends again and make new ones,” said Volunteer Coordinator John Lanigan. “We can’t wait to see everyone at the build site!”
Any groups interested in volunteering can contact John at jlanigan@habitatsusq.org or call 410-638-4434 ext. 7237. Interested individuals can sign up through the website at: https://habitatsusq.org/volunteer-with-habitat/construction-volunteers/.