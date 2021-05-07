Eric and Stacey Rebbert (left) join Marlene and Rob Lieb at Harford Community College Foundation’s Crab Crawl on May 1. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

The Harford Community College Foundation‘s first on campus event open to the public since the start of the pandemic raised $30,000 for student scholarships. Here are the details provided:

Harford Community College Foundation Raises $30,000 for Scholarships at Crab Crawl Fundraiser

Crab Crawl was the first foundation event on campus open to the community since the beginning of the pandemic

Harford Community College Foundation’s Crab Crawl the evening of May 1 raised $30,000 for student scholarships. Crab Crawl was the first foundation event held on campus that was open to the greater community since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

“We are so fortunate to have generous donors who support the hard work and dedication of our students. Scholarships often make the difference between a student attending college or not,” said Dr. Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College. “Crab Crawl was a fun and enjoyable way to highlight the accomplishments of our incredible students, alumni and donors.”

The fundraiser, featuring a crab-inspired menu by Classic Catering, took place outdoors on the Harford Community College campus. As a “drive-in event,” guests parked their cars in socially distanced spaces in Lot F and were encouraged to bring folding chairs to set up alongside their cars to enjoy the spring weather.

Hors d’oeuvres, a hot entree, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages were served to each vehicle. During dinner, guests watched a special program on a big screen that showed the impact that community partners have on students. The video highlighted several students and alumni as well as the athletics program and included a guitar performance by alumnus Nick Gennuso.

The funds raised at Crab Crawl will be used as part of the College’s General Scholarship Fund.

Crab Crawl demonstrated the College’s commitment to student success. For every student who enrolls with a goal for the future, Harford Community College works to support the student, picturing the day when he/she takes confident steps forward, whether it be to a four-year institution, a new job or walking across the stage at Commencement.

Freedom Federal Credit Union was the Presenting Sponsor of Crab Crawl. M&T Bank was the Parking Lot Sponsor. Bravura Information Technology Systems, Inc. and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health were the Student Success Sponsors. Dean’s List Sponsors were Harford County Government-Barry Glassman; McAllister & Quinn; and Murphy & Dittenhafer Architects. Scholar Sponsors were CBIZ; Debbie’s Mane Concern; Gary Dregier Appraisals, Inc.; Harford Bank; Harford County Electrical Contractors Association and Apprenticeship Program, Inc.; Harford County Public Library; Home Title of Maryland, Inc.; Marlene & Rob Lieb; MediaWise, Inc.; Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC; and Terry & Steve Troy.

“Scholarships are important to our students as they provide an opportunity to earn an education without the financial burden, allowing them to focus on their studies, enter the workforce and become contributing members in our community,” said Denise Dregier, director of development for Harford Community College. “We thank the businesses, organizations and individuals who generously provide scholarship opportunities for Harford students.”

The Harford Community College Foundation receives and administers private gifts, bequests and donations to benefit Harford Community College. Gifts to the foundation support programs, activities and student scholarships. To learn more about the foundation or how to establish a planned gift, contact Denise Dregier by phone at 443-412-2428 or by email at ddregier@harford.edu.