Harford County Historic Preservation Award winners for 2021 announced

The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission has announced its 2021 Harford County Historic Preservation Award winners. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Historic Preservation Commission Announces 2021 Award Recipients

BEL AIR, Md., (May 28, 2021) – The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission has selected the winners of its 2021 Harford County Historic Preservation Awards. These awards, which are presented biennially in May in honor of National Historic Preservation Month, recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to the protection of the county’s historic and cultural resources.

And the winners are …

Preservation Project Award

Archeological Survey of Colonial Joppa

(Mr. Jim Rice – Church of the Resurrection, Copley Parish)

Preservationist Honor Award

Mr. Richard Sherrill

Stewardship Award

The Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation

Short videos highlighting each awardee are on the county website at:

Historic Preservation Awards | Harford County, MD (harfordcountymd.gov)

“Congratulations to this year’s awardees, and thanks to the commission members for keeping Harford’s history alive and sustaining it for future generations,” County Executive Barry Glassman said.

The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission consists of seven members appointed by the county executive and confirmed by the County Council.

For more information about Harford County’s Historic Preservation Program, please visit Historic Preservation | Harford County, MD (harfordcountymd.gov).