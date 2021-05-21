Harford County Public Library Foundation to host “Once Upon a Rodeo” event at Harford County Equestrian Center June 19

The Harford County Public Library Foundation is hosting a rodeo-themed family friendly day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. The event is to include a professional rodeo along with a performance by country music artist Jimmie Allen. General admission tickets are $30 per person at onceuponarodeo.org. Children 10 and under are free as are those under age 17 who can present a valid Harford County Public library card. Here are the details provided the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s ‘Once Upon A Rodeo’ Features Family Friendly Fun with Rodeo, Food, Music, Vendors

June 19 fundraiser also includes a concert by Jimmie Allen, Academy of Country Music Award winner for New Male Artist of the Year 2021

Belcamp, Md., May 19, 2021 — “Once Upon A Rodeo,” a family friendly day organized by the Harford County Public Library Foundation, will be held Saturday, June 19, at the Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 North Tollgate Road in Bel Air.

The day’s events include a rodeo, vendors, food, beer and a concert performed by Jimmie Allen, Academy of Country Music Award winner for New Male Artist of the Year 2021. A special kids’ corner will feature a petting zoo by Hopeful Manor Farm, story times presented by Harford County Public Library and a Summer Reading Adventure sign-up table.

Premier Sponsors are Crabby Axe Throwing, GFL Environmental, Keene Dodge, Visit Harford and WSMT Insurance. Supporting Sponsors are Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, Harford County Government, Harford Retirement Planners and Robert Button Trucking. Contributing Sponsor is Billy Boniface for Harford County Executive.

Funds raised by Once Upon A Rodeo will be used to provide additional funding for children and adult programming at Harford County Public Library throughout the year.

“Once Upon A Rodeo is going to be an incredible day of fun,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “There will be outdoor activities for everyone in the family, and Jimmie Allen’s concert is sure to be one not to miss. We are grateful to the Harford County Public Library Foundation for organizing this fundraiser that will assist us with programming at libraries throughout the county.”

Gates open at noon. The rodeo takes place between 1-4 p.m. and features a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) ProRodeo professional sanctioned rodeo. Contestants will participate in eight events: barrel racing, bull riding, calf roping, team roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback riding and tie-down roping. The rodeo is produced by Painted Pony Championship Rodeo.

At 4 p.m. a “boot scootin” concert kicks off. The opening performance is by Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen Band, a 2020 Grammy nominee for best bluegrass album and 2016 International Bluegrass Music Award winner for Instrumental Group of the Year. The concert headliner is Jimmie Allen, the Academy of Country Music Award winner for New Male Artist of the Year 2021. The Ed & Rick Duo will perform between the acts.

Food vendors include Chick-fil-A, Don’s Dogs, Eat Like a Greek, Pit n Pinchers and Kona Ice of Bel Air.

For those looking for an extra special experience, VIP tickets are available for $100 per person and includes catering by Andy Nelson’s BBQ, beer, wine, moonshine and bourbon tasting, and on-site parking.

General admission tickets cost $30 per person and are available to purchase at onceuponarodeo.org. Children ages 10 and younger are free of charge. General admission parking is at Bel Air High School, with a free shuttle service running continuously throughout the day.

A limited number of free tickets for veterans, active military personnel and first responders are available, and folks are encouraged to register for them in advance online at onceuponarodeo.org. A valid proof of eligibility will be checked at the gate.

Those 17 years of age and younger who present their youth or young adult Harford County Public Library card at the gate will be admitted free of charge.

A coupon for a $5 discount on a general admission ticket may be picked up at any Harford County Public Library, while supplies last.

To purchase tickets, visit onceuponarodeo.org. Tickets are nonrefundable.

For information about sponsorship of “Once Upon A Rodeo,” contact Jenny Dombeck at dombeck@hcplonline.org. For information about becoming a vendor, contact Nina Depkin at depkinn@hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.