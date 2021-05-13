Harford County Public Library Foundation’s president receives Maryland Library Association’s 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award

President of the Harford County Public Library Foundation Carolyn Lambdin received the Maryland Library Association’s 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award in a virtual event May 5. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library Foundation President Receives MLA Outstanding Volunteer Award

Carolyn Lambdin has served on the board of directors of the Harford County Public Library Foundation since 2012

Belcamp, Md., May 13, 2021 — Carolyn Lambdin, president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation, received the Maryland Library Association’s 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Award at the organization’s annual conference. The award was presented virtually on May 5 by Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, and Jenny Dombeck, foundation director.

Carolyn Lambdin

The award honors a Maryland library volunteer who exemplifies the positive impact that volunteers make in libraries through outstanding service.

Lambdin has served on the board of directors of the Harford County Public Library Foundation since 2012. In this role, she has overseen the foundation’s finances, vision, mission, board recruitment and long-term goal setting. She has also served on the Harford County Public Library Foundation Gala Committee and Gala Ambiance Sub-Committee.

“Carolyn Lambdin is always eager to help, advocate and promote the library as a critical resource for the community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “While we are fortunate to have her as part of the Harford County Public Library family, Carolyn is also a huge advocate for libraries in general. She is so deserving of this honor from the Maryland Library Association.”

Lambdin’s commitment to Harford County Public Library goes beyond her service on the foundation board. She is a longtime member of the Bel Air Friends of the Library and supports the group’s annual book sale, which stretches over three days and requires more than a week’s worth of time to set up. The funds raised help provide special programming for the Bel Air Library and systemwide initiatives. She has also forged several partnerships with other organizations to raise more than $80,000 for the library.

“Carolyn’s volunteerism is driven by hard work, passion and her desire to share her love of reading within the community,” said Jenny Dombeck, foundation director for Harford County Public Library. “We are truly grateful for her many years of service and the impact that she has made on Harford County Public Library and its foundation.”

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 6.3 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, attending classes and events. In 2020, Harford County Public Library received the Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.