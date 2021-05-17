Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s Stacey A. Rebbert graduates from Towson University program for women leaders

Stacey A. Rebbert, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Harford Mutual Insurance Group, recently graduated from a Towson University program for women leaders in Greater Baltimore. Here are the details provided by Harford Mutual Insurance Group:

Stacey A. Rebbert Graduates from Towson University

Professional Leadership Program for Women

Towson, Md. – Towson University announced that Stacey A. Rebbert, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Harford Mutual Insurance Group, graduated from the Towson University Professional Leadership Program for Women, a professional development program dedicated to increasing the capacity for leadership and influence for women leaders in Greater Baltimore. Towson University honored the entire 2021 class at a ceremony held virtually on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. This was the sixth cohort of the leadership program.

Forty-five participants completed the leadership development program, a three-month learning and coaching program focused on improving leadership skills in women. The 2021 class reflects a cross-section of sectors and is diverse in profession, ethnicity, and age.

“It is my passion to facilitate the experience of women leaders in Baltimore in this unique leadership program as they strengthen their own leadership voices,” said Kathleen Case, program facilitator and senior consultant, Cindy Zook Associates. “Each participant has gained new perspectives, skills, and relationships that will serve them and their organizations for years to come.”

Rebbert joined Harford Mutual Insurance Group in October of 2013. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Towson University and a master’s degree in contemporary communications from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

The Towson University Professional Leadership Program attracts women from across industry, government, and non-profit sectors serving in a wide array of capacities within their organizations. Towson University’s program is open to early- and mid-career women who are committed to increasing their capacity for leadership and influence within their organizations and communities. For more information about the Towson University Professional Leadership Program for Women, please visit www.towson.edu/womensleadership or email womensleadership@towson.edu.