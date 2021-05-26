Ma & Pa Heritage Trail to remain open during nine-month watershed restoration project to begin June 1

The Ma & Pa Heritage Trail is to remain open during a watershed protection and restoration project at Heavenly Waters Park that is expected to begin June 1 and continue for nine months. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Site of the planned watershed protection and restoration project at Heavenly Waters Park in Bel Air. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government.)

Stream Restoration Project to begin Tuesday, June 1 at Heavenly Waters Park in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md., (May 24, 2021) – Work is set to begin Tuesday, June 1 on a watershed protection and restoration project at Heavenly Waters Park along the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air.

About 1,450 feet of a tributary to Winters Run will be restored and portions of it will be realigned.

On the south side of the pond, part of the embankment and pipe will be removed to better protect the environment; a new pedestrian bridge will be built over the stream where the bank is removed. On the north side, a new pedestrian bridge will replace an existing one over the stream.

The project will improve stream health by removing pollutants from parking lot runoff and improve aesthetics of the area.

Construction is expected to take about nine months. The trail will remain open during the project except for possible temporary closures so materials can be delivered. No work will be done on weekends.

The $1.03 million project, being completed by Meadville Land Services Inc., is being funded in part with an $880,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Atlantic Bays Trust Fund.

Questions about the project should be directed to Construction Inspection in the Department of Public Works, 410-638-3217, ext. 2442.