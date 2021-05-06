Ma & Pa Trail parking lot at Williams Street in Bel Air to close May 17 for about three weeks

Williams Street trailhead with parking lot on the left.

The Ma & Pa Trail parking lot at Williams Street is scheduled to close May 17 fo repairs lasting three weeks. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Ma & Pa Trail Parking Lot at Williams Street to Close for 3 Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (May 6, 2021) – The parking lot at the Ma & Pa Trail’s Williams Street trailhead in Bel Air will close for repairs starting on or about Monday, May 17, 2021. The closure is expected to last three weeks.

Repairs will include milling and paving the lot and creating a bioretention area with plantings to eliminate washouts.

During the closure, visitors should park in the lower lot of the Liriodendron Mansion, which is located at the end of Broadway, approximately two blocks from the Williams Street trailhead.

The Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation appreciates the public’s patience during this closure to improve the parking lot for visitors to the trail.