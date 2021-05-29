The Harford County government has announced that McFadden Road between Constitution Road and Harkins Road in Pylesville will close to all through traffic on or about Monday, June 7 for approximately two weeks. Here are the details provided:

McFadden Road in Pylesville to Close June 7 for Two Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (May 28, 2021) – McFadden Road between Constitution Road and Harkins Road in Pylesville will close to all through traffic on or about Monday, June 7 for approximately two weeks. The closure is necessary to complete bridge abutment repairs. Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed to cross the bridge.

All motorists who travel on this roadway should follow detour signs or make other arrangements. Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of this and other planned county road closures is posted on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.