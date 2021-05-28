Outdoor concerts to return to the grounds of the Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air starting June 20

Local favorites No Boundaries will play a special Fathers Day concert on Sunday, June 20. (Photo courtesy of the Liriodendron Foundation.)

The Liriodendron Foundation’s Music at the Mansion concert series is returning to live monthly outdoor shows starting June 20. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

THE LIRIODENDRON MANSION ANNOUNCES OUTDOOR SUMMER CONCERT LINE-UP

(Bel Air, Maryland – May 26,2021) – The non-profit Liriodendron Foundation is excited to announce its summer Music at the Mansion line-up! The popular Sunday evening concert series, which presented virtual performances over the fall, winter, and spring, will be returning to monthly outdoor shows this summer on the grounds of the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air.

Kicking off the series is a special Fathers Day show featuring local favorites No Boundaries, playing their special brand of feel-good hits from an eclectic mix of genres and decades, on Sunday, June 20 from 5 to 7 pm.

Back by popular demand, Rock-n-Roll Revivalist Josh Christina will return to the Liriodendron on Sunday, July 11 from 5 to 7 pm. His energetic brand of 50’s rock n roll makes the classics sound brand new!

On Thursday, August 12, from 6 to 8 pm, the Benny Russell Quartet will play an evening of jazz. Led by renowned musician and recording artist, and adjunct professor at Harford Community College, the quartet features Russell on saxophone, Justin Taylor on piano, Eddie Hrybyk on bass, and Jess Jay Moody on drums.

Rounding out the summer series will be Irish band Gaelic Mishap, bringing their energetic and lively Celtic rock sound to the grounds of the Liriodendron on Sunday, September 12 from 5 to 7 pm.

While the shows will all be outdoors, seating is limited. Concerts will feature refreshments for sale from local food trucks and Independent Brewing Company. All concerts are family-friendly.

Tickets are $12 for adults. Kids 12 and under are admitted free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

In addition to the live shows, a free virtual concert featuring Baltimore-based Double Bassist Yoshi Horiguchi will be livestreamed on Facebook and Zoom on Sunday, June 6 at 7 pm. Additional online and in-person concerts may be scheduled for later in the year.

Music at the Mansion is a monthly concert series put on at the historic Liriodendron Mansion, and supported in part by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, and by Music Land.

Information and tickets for all shows, and livestream links for the June 6 concert, can be found at liriodendron.com

The Liriodendron Foundation is a non-profit organization which manages the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air, MD. The Liriodendron Mansion was built as a summer home for Dr. Howard Atwood Kelly – one of the founding physicians of Johns Hopkins Medical School and Hospital. Now acting as a cultural center, gallery, and events venue, the Liriodendron Mansion is open for free tours each Wednesday from 1 to 7 pm and the second Sunday of each month from 11 am to 3 pm.